Pokemon Scarlet & Violet supercharge Nintendo Q3 with November launch

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18, 2022 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, both Nintendo and The Pokemon Company today announced.

Today the Pokemon Company dropped a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer that reveals a bunch of new in-game pocket monsters, including the endearing chonky pig Lechonk. The footage also shows more of the open-world exploration, gameplay, and the multiple biomes players will travel through like arctic tundra, dry mountainous cliffs, lush and verdant forests, and sprawling prairies.

Gamers get their first glimpse at the new professors--Sada and Turo--and a fresh look at what looks to be the best Pokemon graphics to date on the Nintendo Switch. Four-player co-operative play was also confirmed in the trailer, and we got a nice look at the interactivity of the world with a sneak feature, which can be used to stealthily capture more pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to launch November 18, 2022 and will help supercharge Nintendo's critical Q3 holiday period.