All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Viewers thought it was a 'meteor shower', but it was a falling rocket

Onlookers believed the streaks high in the night sky was a meteor shower, but it was later confirmed to be a falling dead rocket.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 1 2022 9:15 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Many locals in the town of Broome, located in Western Australia, believed they were witnessing a meteor shower, but it turned out to be something else entirely.

Viewers thought it was a 'meteor shower', but it was a falling rocket 01 | TweakTown.com

ABC confirmed reports from many residents throughout the town that during the early hours of Monday morning, several loud sonic booms were heard/felt at around 12:30 am on Monday. Viewers that rushed outside saw space debris breaking up and streaking across the night. Some people believed what they were seeing was missiles or flares, but according to Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who spoke to ABC, the light show that was seen by a few wasn't meteors, flares, or missiles, but a rocket.

The Harvard astrophysicist said that the rocket was a piece of a Chinese Long March 3 rocket that was launched in July last year. The rocket stage departed Earth's orbit and reentered the planet's atmosphere, where it eventually broke up and disintegrated in a fireball. "It [the rocket] launched a communications satellite called Tian Lian, which is actually a relay satellite that the Chinese astronauts on the Chinese space station use," said McDowell.

"The path showed that it goes east over the entry point right over Broome and across northern Australia, so both the direction is right, and the timing is right," said McDowell.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.95
$79.95$79.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2022 at 9:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:abc.net.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.