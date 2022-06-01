Scientists use gene editing tool to create violent mutant hamsters

A team of researchers have used the CRISPR gene editing tool to accidentally create two mutant hamsters that are violent.

A new study published in the journal Neuroscience details a team of researchers accidentally creating violent hamsters.

The team of researchers writes in their study that they used CRISPR gene editing technology to remove a receptor, Avpr1as, for a naturally occurring hormone called vasopressin. The gene and the hormone are designed to regulate levels of teamwork and reduce social barriers. The team was able to determine that the two hamsters the test was performed on were without the gene receptor and the hormone by performing full scans on the subjects' brains.

The researchers expected that the removal of the gene/hormone would mean the hamsters wouldn't regulate their kindness towards each other and become extremely friendly, docile, and basically non-violent. Unfortunately, the polar opposite happened as both of the hamsters exhibited extreme communication with each other, became very territorial, and showed high levels of aggression toward hamsters of the same sex.