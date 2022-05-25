No Man's Sky update adds 'space whales' and roguelike time loop

No Man's Sky's new Leviathan update adds space whales and transforms the game into a survival roguelike with multiplayer features.

The latest No Man's Sky update transforms the game into a roguelike, complete with interstellar space whales.

No Man's Sky just keeps getting crazier and crazier in all the best ways. Today's new update, Leviathan, adds cosmic space whales and a unique time loop mechanic that essentially makes the game into a survival roguelike. The game is clearly a canvas for Hello Games' imagination to run wild and the team shows no signs of stopping just yet.

Oh, and one of the coolest features involves multiplayer. Hello Games is experimenting a lot with its live game focus. The more players that participate in the time loop, the stronger their bonuses become. During each run players can find procedurally-generated "memory fragments" that essentially include upgrades and technology. The more people that play, the better these bonuses become.

That's a pretty innovative win-win mechanic that could foster serious engagement among No Man's Sky faithful.

"The 7th No Man's Sky expedition, "Leviathan", finds Travellers trapped in a time-loop curse suspected to trace back to a near-mythical space creature. Join the community effort to help recover memory fragments, lost remnants of previous loops, and liberate the universe in this unique rogue-like survival adventure. Jam-packed with rewards, including the Whale Stalker Cloak, Temporal Starship Trail and, the ultimate prize, the Leviathan itself, an imposing living frigate to add to your fleet."

Leviathan is out now on all platforms, and for more information click here.