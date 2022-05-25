MSI adds new symbol design to MEG, MPG, MAG series products in 2023+

MSI has announced that it is updating its MEG series, MPG series, and MAG series products with new symbols and new looks for gamers. Check them out:

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

MSI breaks down its gaming products into three different segments: MEG series, MPG series, and MAG series. The company has now revealed new graphical symbols designed for each series, with new symbols that "will not only generate a new visual identity but also clearly define each series. More specifically, with the involvement of new symbols, the new looks of the MEG, MPG, and MAG series will also be presented to gamers".

We won't see the fruits of MSI's new symbol labor until "early 2023" when the new graphics will be applied to gaming motherboards, gaming desktops, gaming monitors, gaming chairs, cases, power supplies, and liquid coolers. MSI adds "with our new symbols, we have defined the design languages of each series and planned to make the products look like they belong in the same family".

MSI on its future expectations: "There is no doubt that the MEG series, MPG series, and MAG series will keep producing gaming products of high quality. Gamers can expect more intriguing designs and stories to come. Launching new symbols is just the beginning. We are going to enrich each series by presenting distinctive characteristics and demonstrating a family look on the overall design. By doing so, we can meet the needs and various preferences of different groups of gamers and ensure gamers can always find a sense of belonging with MSI products".