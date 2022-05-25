All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI adds new symbol design to MEG, MPG, MAG series products in 2023+

MSI adds new symbols and look to its MEG, MPG, and MAG series products: motherboards, desktops, monitors, and more in 2023.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 25 2022 8:48 AM CDT
MSI has announced that it is updating its MEG series, MPG series, and MAG series products with new symbols and new looks for gamers. Check them out:

MSI adds new symbol design to MEG, MPG, MAG series products in 2023+ 04 | TweakTown.com
MSI breaks down its gaming products into three different segments: MEG series, MPG series, and MAG series. The company has now revealed new graphical symbols designed for each series, with new symbols that "will not only generate a new visual identity but also clearly define each series. More specifically, with the involvement of new symbols, the new looks of the MEG, MPG, and MAG series will also be presented to gamers".

We won't see the fruits of MSI's new symbol labor until "early 2023" when the new graphics will be applied to gaming motherboards, gaming desktops, gaming monitors, gaming chairs, cases, power supplies, and liquid coolers. MSI adds "with our new symbols, we have defined the design languages of each series and planned to make the products look like they belong in the same family".

MSI adds new symbol design to MEG, MPG, MAG series products in 2023+ 05 | TweakTown.com
MSI adds new symbol design to MEG, MPG, MAG series products in 2023+ 06 | TweakTown.com

MSI on its future expectations: "There is no doubt that the MEG series, MPG series, and MAG series will keep producing gaming products of high quality. Gamers can expect more intriguing designs and stories to come. Launching new symbols is just the beginning. We are going to enrich each series by presenting distinctive characteristics and demonstrating a family look on the overall design. By doing so, we can meet the needs and various preferences of different groups of gamers and ensure gamers can always find a sense of belonging with MSI products".

NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, msi.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

