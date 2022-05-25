Google updates Street View on mobile, you can now 'time travel'

Google has announced that Street View has turned 15 years old, and with its birthday comes an upgrade to Street View's camera.

Google has taken to its blog to announce that it's Street View's 15th birthday, and with its birthday comes some new upgrades for users and Street View's camera.

Google explains that Street View originally started as a "far fetched idea" from Google co-founder Larry Page, but now the application is comprised of more than 220 billion images from over 100 countries and territories, which makes up the world's largest 360-degree map. Even though Google Maps and Street View have come further than Google could have imagined when the ideas were first conceived, the company states that it's still planning improvements.

Street View will be getting a new camera system that will allow Street View to keep up with the extremely fast pace the world changes. The camera will weigh less than 15 pounds, be customizable, features lidar, laser scanners, and more. Additionally, the new camera will also be able to fit onto any car, making it easier for Google's partners around the world. Lastly, Google states that the new camera will appear on iconic Street View cars next year.

Street View users are also getting a new feature to play with, as users on Android and iOS are now able to "travel back in time" with Street View images.

"When you're viewing Street View imagery of a place, tap anywhere on the photo to see information about the location. Then tap "See more dates" to see the historical imagery we've published of that place, dating back to when Street View launched in 2007. Browse each of the images to see a digital time capsule that shows how a place has changed - like how the Vessel in New York City's Hudson Yards grew from the ground up," writes Google.

