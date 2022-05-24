TikTok is set to roll out a Twitch-like subscription service very soon

TikTok is planning to roll out the first beta for its Twitch-like subscriptions feature that will let viewers pay creators.

TikTok's Live Creator page has published a new video that teases an upcoming feature that will allow creators to receive donations from viewers.

The upcoming feature is called "Live Subscription" and will introduce TikTok live streamers and viewers to a new program that allows fans to initiate a monthly subscription to a creator to receive a range of perks that will differentiate them from "normal" viewers. These perks are similar to perks seen on streaming platforms such as Twitch, such as subscriber-only chat, custom emotes, badges, and more.

Within TikTok's video, the company states that creators will be able to have a "predictable monthly income", which, if executed properly, will be a massive leg-up for the company as making money directly from TikTok has been extremely difficult since the platform's creation. TechCrunch reports that TikTok's subscription packages will also be similar to Twitch's in terms of pricing, with the basic package being priced at $4.99 a month and multiple tiers that range up to $24.99 a month.

Notably, to purchase a paid subscription to a creator, the account must be 18 years or older, and for a creator to receive a paid subscription, the account must have at least 1,000 followers.