LG's new projector: 120-inch screen from 7 inches away + 3700 lumens

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 22 2022 6:52 PM CDT
LG has just unveiled its new CineBeam HU915QE projector, a new flagship Ultra Short Throw (UST) laser projector.

LG's new projector: 120-inch screen from 7 inches away + 3700 lumens 09 | TweakTown.com
The new LG CineBeam HU915QE projector can project a large 120-inch screen from just 7 inches away, something its predecessor could do, but now it does it with a retina-busting 3700 ANSI lums of brightness. That's bright enough that you could enjoy a huge 120-inch screen, and still have your blinds up enjoying some sunlight.

LG says that it's using its "evolved, three-channel laser technology, which employs a separate light source for each primary (RGB) color, this new model is able to offer more vivid images even during the day compared to other conventional products with the single light source technology".

LG says its new CineBeam HU915QE projector is good for up to 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, but we'll see about that in person. There's 4K HDR support with the project automatically adjusting its brightness depending on ambient light conditions -- the projector will use HDR dynamic tone mapping to change brightness on a frame-by-frame basis.

LG's new projector: 120-inch screen from 7 inches away + 3700 lumens 10 | TweakTown.com

Inside, the company is tapping its in-house LG webOS that will let you stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV without needing to buy something like a Google Chromecast or Apple TV+ 4K or something.

LG is also using a beautiful style, with the South Korean electronics giant tapping 45% recycled wool texture from Danish textile company Kvadrat.

It's available for pre-order on B&H Photo Video for around $6000, so expect to cough up some major Benjamins for the new LG CineBeam HU915QE projector.

NEWS SOURCE:lgnewsroom.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

