MSI TITAN GT77 laptop: Intel Alder Lake-HX + 4 x DDR5 DIMMs, 4 x SSDs

MSI's upcoming TITAN GT77 gaming laptop has been teased on Chinese social media sites, offering up to an insane 250W of power between the GPU and CPU (let alone anything else).

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new MSI TITAN GT77 gaming laptop rocks Intel's very latest enthusiast-grade Alder Lake-HX processor, with up to 16 cores at your disposal. MSI will be cramming in 4 x DDR5 DIMM slots and 4 x SSD slots, meaning you can chuck up to 128GB of DDR5 memory inside the MSI TITAN GT77, as well as copious amounts of super-fast SSD storage.

MSI is reportedly giving the option of 4K, 1440p, and 1080p display options (with the 1080p @ 360Hz), as well as a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard with 1.8mm travel distance and that beautiful "crispy click sound", adds MSI.

MSI wouldn't release another enthusiast-grade gaming laptop without great cooling so we have 4 x fans and 7 x pipes that are designed to support CPUs with over 160W DT performance in a laptop body. MSI is using its "Overboost Technology" inside, cooling that 250W of silicon.