All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony outlines its ambitious plans for the metaverse

Sony has defined what the metaverse means to the company while outlining an ambitious plan to support the emerging market.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 18 2022 11:15 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony confirms that it plans to support the metaverse in its own unique way.

Sony outlines its ambitious plans for the metaverse 39 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The metaverse offers different opportunities for each companies. Some want to use it to peddle NFTs and play-to-earn blockchain games. Others see it as a great avenue for monetization. Sony plans to use the metaverse as a grand convergence of its multimedia businesses.

In a recent corporate strategy meeting, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida gave a brief but telling look at the company's metaverse ideals. Sony's metaverse ambitions are based around immersion through the use of its powerful and flexible technologies that span gaming, music, sports, and even film and TV shows.

"The Metaverse is at the same time a social space and a live network space where games, music, movies, and anime intersect and expand," Yoshida said.

For example, Sony will use its broad online network to deliver immersive gaming experiences through live games. There isn't specific plans to create something like Meta's Horizon Worlds (at least not yet, that could happen with PSVR2).

Sony outlines its ambitious plans for the metaverse 2 | TweakTown.com

Other metaverse plans include live music events similar to Fortnite's concerts.

"In addition to these efforts, we are working to create new live experiences by connecting artists and users such as the virtual concert by Madison Beer and the virtual space project that leverages our volumetric capture technology."

Sony outlines its ambitious plans for the metaverse 3 | TweakTown.com

There's initiatives to create virtual spaces for live sports broadcasts, too. Think of it like a viewing party with Xbox avatars.

"The stadium is an important space for the sports community. By reproducing the stadium itself and the athletes in a network space, we are creating an experience where users can enjoy playing without restrictions on location."

Sony also mentions its PlayStation Productions and anime units in this context, but does not give actual details on its plans. I'm guessing the aforementioned watch parties could also be implemented for anime, TV shows, and films.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$59.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2022 at 11:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.