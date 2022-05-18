Sony outlines its ambitious plans for the metaverse

Sony has defined what the metaverse means to the company while outlining an ambitious plan to support the emerging market.

The metaverse offers different opportunities for each companies. Some want to use it to peddle NFTs and play-to-earn blockchain games. Others see it as a great avenue for monetization. Sony plans to use the metaverse as a grand convergence of its multimedia businesses.

In a recent corporate strategy meeting, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida gave a brief but telling look at the company's metaverse ideals. Sony's metaverse ambitions are based around immersion through the use of its powerful and flexible technologies that span gaming, music, sports, and even film and TV shows.

"The Metaverse is at the same time a social space and a live network space where games, music, movies, and anime intersect and expand," Yoshida said.

For example, Sony will use its broad online network to deliver immersive gaming experiences through live games. There isn't specific plans to create something like Meta's Horizon Worlds (at least not yet, that could happen with PSVR2).

Other metaverse plans include live music events similar to Fortnite's concerts.

"In addition to these efforts, we are working to create new live experiences by connecting artists and users such as the virtual concert by Madison Beer and the virtual space project that leverages our volumetric capture technology."

There's initiatives to create virtual spaces for live sports broadcasts, too. Think of it like a viewing party with Xbox avatars.

"The stadium is an important space for the sports community. By reproducing the stadium itself and the athletes in a network space, we are creating an experience where users can enjoy playing without restrictions on location."

Sony also mentions its PlayStation Productions and anime units in this context, but does not give actual details on its plans. I'm guessing the aforementioned watch parties could also be implemented for anime, TV shows, and films.