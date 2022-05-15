EK's new waterblocks give me a woody: walnut wood tops look amazing

EK continues to outdo itself with each product release, where today the watercooling company has just announced the combination of nature + technology with its new EK-Quantum water blocks that feature a gorgeous walnut wood top.

The new signature CPU water blocks - EK-Quantum Velocity² and EK-Quantum Magnitude Lignum edition. Lignum Lime, you say? Lignum Lime is inspired by Edvard Koning's love of woodwork, as well as modern computer technology, and is named after the Latin translation of the word "wood".

The new EK-Quantum Velocity² Lignum Edition - Walnut is available for both AMD AM4 and Intel LGA1700 sockets -- meaning no matter the PC you've got, you'll keep it cool (and woody). EK explains its specialized manufacturing techniques: "deployed to create this truly unique product. Not a single Magnitude component was made using mass production techniques. Instead, every single piece was CNC-milled separately out of a solid piece of material. At the heart of Magnitude lies the CNC-machined solid brass insert. This component made it possible to significantly enlarge and optimize the cooling engine".

As for the EK-Quantum Velocity², the company explains: "EK-Quantum Velocity² was redesigned inside and out. A new, patent-pending EK-Exact Mount mounting system was developed in the search for an easy-to-use but the aesthetically pleasing mounting mechanism. It consists of only three pieces - the backplate, mounting screws, and the water block itself. It's screwed in from the back, allowing for a seamless and clean front aesthetic without any screws disrupting the harmony of shape".