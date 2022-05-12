AMD teases free game bundle, without saying which games: but why?

AMD has an 'Upcoming Radeon Raise the Game' bundle coming... announced already... but no games were confirmed. What is going on?!

The price of GPUs have been dropping massively in the last few weeks, which has been an awesome thing for gamers (a much-needed relief in the Bizarro world of GPU pricing). But it's forced AMD to do something kinda foolish...

AMD has pre-announced its new "Raise the Game" bundle, which it even labels as "Upcoming Radeon Raise the Game Bundle" as it's not here yet. AMD wants you to "stay tuned" as the new Raise the Game Bundle activsion is "coming soon". Alrighty... so which free games do Radeon gamers get?

Well, we don't know yet... because AMD hasn't said so. The company has listed the eligible AMD products (which I've got a list of below). So why is the game bundle, rushed, now? GPU prices have been dropping for a while, forcing AMD's hand here: all Radeon purchases between May 10 and August 13 get the free games, but they don't know what games they'll get yet.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6400

AnandTech uses no claws as it pets AMD saying that the company "hasn't completely nailed down what games they're giving away in this promotion, or for that matter which games will come with which cards". Ryan notes that AMD has "confirmed" that the upcoming Saints Row will be included, but that game doesn't get released until August 23 (and could be delayed, in this world of every-damn-game-getting-delayed-cos-pandemic).

AMD has also confirmed Saints Row as well, but that game doesn't get released until May 26.

So... AMD has announced a new game bundle without announcing any games for that bundle. Unreleased games don't count, two weeks before one of them is even released. Very pre-mature, but dropping GPU prices, the just-released Radeon RX 6950 XT + RX 6750 XT + RX 6650 XT graphics cards, plummeting crypto prices (second hand GPUs will flood the market soon) are forcing AMD's hand prematurely.

For new Radeon GPU owners, you get free games... awesome.