All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

YouTuber buys $3 million of a crypto coin, 1 day later worth $1,000

A very well-known YouTuber invested $2.8 million into a cryptocurrency coin, and 24 hours later his investment is worth $1,000.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, May 16 2022 1:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A YouTuber has been caught in the middle of a largescale market wipeout where billions of dollars were lost, leaving many investors hamstrung.

YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, or KSI, took to his "KSICrypto" Twitter account to reveal his investment in the cryptocurrency project LUNA. The YouTuber showcased a $2.8 million investment into Terra Luna, which last week began experiencing large amounts of sell-offs, causing the market cap of one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world to fall from $40 billion in April to $1.6 billion as of May 16.

The value of LUNA dropped dramatically, one coin was worth nearly $100 on May 1, and on May 16, its worth 0.00023c. In the span of 24 hours, 99% of the value of LUNA was wiped away, causing many individuals, such as KSI, to be caught up in the bloodbath of red candles. Many individuals that were either holding LUNA before the crash, or decided to purchase it while it was crashing and weren't able to sell before it was too late have taken to Twitter and other social platforms to voice their losses.

YouTuber buys million of a crypto coin, 1 day later worth ,000 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

KSI.

One investor wrote, "I should've cashed out when it was $100, then I would have been up to $25,000. But I got greedy, hoping to get more money so I can at least afford a down payment for a house for my family. I guess no house and savings then".

During the crash of the cryptocurrency, some exchanges, such as Binance, temporarily stopped withdrawals on the LUNA network, which meant many users who were looking to jump out of the LUNA crash weren't able to sell their assets, leaving them holding their investment that was exponentially losing value every minute.

Do Kwon, the founder of Terra creators Terraform Labs, took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that developers are devising a recovery plan for the Terra stable coin UST, asking the few investors left holding the coins to "hang tight".

"Close to announcing a recovery plan for $UST. Hang tight," said Do Kwon.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.00
$4.00$4.00$4.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2022 at 1:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, news.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.