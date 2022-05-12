All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starfield's 2023 delay hits Xbox hype hard

Starfield went from a release date in 2022 to a 6-month release window in 2023, and Xbox fans aren't happy about the delay.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 12 2022 9:38 AM CDT
Today Bethesda delayed Starfield into the distant galaxy of 2023, and Xbox fans aren't happy.

Starfield's 2023 delay hits Xbox hype hard 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Starfield went from a set release date of 11/11/22 to a very wide six-month release window in 2023. The delay has considerably affected the sentiment around Xbox hype (yes, the console wars are still alive, but now it's more about platform wars).

Starfield's 2023 delay hits Xbox hype hard 2 | TweakTown.com

Starfield's big push back certainly didn't help dissuade the popular rhetoric that "Xbox has no games," and the delay has impacted the excitement behind Microsoft's E3-style upcoming games showcase scheduled for June 12.

The reality is that Microsoft's multitude of studios is working on dozens of games. When and if Microsofft's buyout of Activision-Blizzard closes, Xbox Game Studios will have 32 development teams.

Starfield's 2023 delay hits Xbox hype hard 100 | TweakTown.com

Some games, like the upcoming Forza, may release in 2022. It's too early to say that Xbox has no games because we haven't seen the showcase video, and also remember that Microsoft's games division heavily relies on third-party content to run its digital empire. First-party titles are major drivers, but third-party reigns supreme simply because of the significant volume of content.

Still, though, it is a major disappointment that big marquee games have been delayed for Xbox and PC, especially considering Bethesda Game Studios hasn't released a new title since 2018's Fallout 76.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

