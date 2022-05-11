Multiple high ranking Apple employees quit, publish open letter why

Apple's return of office pilot program is being met with ultimatums created by some employees who are threatening to leave or have already done so.

Apple's return to work policy forces employees to be at the office for at least three days per week, and many of the employees who have signed the open letter under the group name Apple Together, are pushing for staffers to have more flexibility in the workplace. Notably, the open letter calls out Apple's own marketing for its product, saying that the company's products are marketed toward people who wish to "work from anywhere".

"How can we understand what problems of remote work need solving in our products, if we don't live it?", reads the letter. Furthermore, the letter explains that the group isn't requesting that every employee be forced to work from home but instead giving staffers the option. Additionally, the letter asks that employees should be given work arrangements that work best for "each one of us, be that in an office, work from home, or a hybrid approach."

The open letter, which can be read here, ends with a quote from the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, who said, "It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do." Adding, "Here we are, the smart people that you hired, and we are telling you what to do: Please get out of our way, there is no one-size-fits-all solution, let us decide how we work best, and let us do the best work of our lives."

Apple has yet to respond to the open letter.