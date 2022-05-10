Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX + Radeon RX 6850M XT

Lenovo has just unveiled its new ultra-high-end gaming laptop, which features both AMD's best CPU and GPU silicon. Introducing the new Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop, check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new Lenovo Legion 7 gaming notebook goes by the model "16ARH7A" and packs a 16-inch display with a native 2560 x 1660 resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. Inside, you can configure the Legion 7 notebook with either AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 7 6800H "Rembrandt" APUs.

Both of these CPUs offer 8 cores and 16 threads, and are based on AMD's latest Zen3+ architecture and made on TSMC's latest 6nm process node. Lenovo actually offers two different GPU options as well, with the Radeon RX 6850M XT which has 12GB of GDDR6 and has up to 2275MHz Game Clock, as well as the Radeon RX 6700M with 10GB of GDDR6 and up to 2300MHz Game Clock.

Lenovo explains: "Up your street-cred with Lenovo Legion's most powerful gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 7, AMD Advantage™ Edition, a seriously specced-out machine, because nothing says tech-savvy like AMD everything. Flaunt and flex with the latest generation up to AMD Ryzen™ HX Series processors and full-powered AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT graphics".

"This is all tied together with AMD SmartShift Max and AMD Smart Access Memory™ technologies for the unparalleled level of performance and efficiency you expect from an all-AMD mobile system. Advanced Legion Coldfront 4.0 with Vapor Chamber technology and a stealth fan system deliver interstellar cooling. Enjoy immersive cinematic AAA gaming experiences with an up to 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) screen and a 240 Hz variable refresh rate".

"Say hello to accelerated gaming with ultra-fast DDR5 memory and Gen 4 PCle SSD, and get crystal-clear quality from a 1080p FHD Webcam featuring Tobii Horizon Support. Our trademark Legion TrueStrike keyboard comes packed with per-key RGB from Legion Spectrum and killer new optional upgrades like WASD Force Sensors. Work or play wherever life takes you with a whopping 99.99WHr capacity battery".