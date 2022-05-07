Most of Take-Two's awards are based on stock, not microtransactions

Performance-based compensation is one part of how Take-Two rewards its executives, and most of those awards are based around stock prices, not microtransactions.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A bit ago Axios published a report outlining specific terms of Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's pay structure. One interesting tidbit was how Zelnick and other executives like president Karl Slatoff are rewarded specifically if Recurrent Consumer Spending (RCS) grows.

Here's the company's official definition of RCS: "Recurrent Consumer Spending may generally include, without limitation, the sale of virtual currency, add-on content, microtransactions, NFTs, game related subscriptions offered directly by the Company and/or its subsidiaries and similar items but would not include full-game digital downloads."

A quick note: Zelnick and Karl Slatoff actually advise Take-Two as part of Zelnick Media. Take-Two delivers four different kinds of awards and fees to Zelnick Media:

• Management fee - $22.5 million (thru 2029)

• Annual bonus

• RSU rewards: Includes Time-based awards and Performance-based awards

A recent SEC report notes that Recurrent Consumer Spending is actually 25% of the Performance-based RSU rewards. The other 75% is determined whether or not stock rises, and by how much.

In short, Strauss Zelnick and other employees of Zelnick Media are rewarded more for stock price increases and less for Recurrent Consumer Spending.

The stipulations can be tough. If total RCS growth is less than 3%, the microtransaction-based bonus is $0. For reference, Take-Two expects its FY2022 microtransaction revenues to slide by 5% year-over-year.

It's also worth mentioning that Strauss Zelnick cannot receive more than 60% of total compensation throughout any period. This includes management fees, time- and performance-based RSUs, and annual bonuses.