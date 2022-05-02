Parents find stalkers Apple AirTag was used to track their daughter
A mother has found an Apple AirTag was used to track her 17-year-old daughter while she was visiting Disney World in Florida.
Madison Gaston and her mother, Jennifer Gaston, discovered the presence of the unwanted AirTag when Madison received a notification that informed her that she was being tracked on their way back to their car. The notification said that Maddison had been tracked over the course of four hours, 7.09pm to 11.33pm, and showcased all of the locations she went across the park.
Notably, AirTag's have a feature that is designed to stop "unwarranted tracking", and that feature is alerting a nearby iPhone that the AirTag is nearby/with them. Once Maddison and her mother arrived at their car, they looked for the AirTag on their person and inside the car. After failing to find the AirTag, the two locked their car doors and drove away. Maddison refreshed the tracking and saw that Apple's "helpful" tracking device remained in the parking lot where they were previously parked.
"We were terrified, we were confused, hurt and scared. She [Madison] literally watched it follow us from the tram all the way back to our vehicle. It showed the first destination where it was detected with her, then it basically draws a line and makes the connections of the points where she had been. As she was refreshing it, it showed the AirTag was still in our parking spot so somehow when we were frantically shaking out clothes and dumping everything out of our bags it fell out,' said Jennifer to Fox 35 Orlando.