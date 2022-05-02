Parents find stalkers Apple AirTag was used to track their daughter

A 17-year-old's movements around Walt Disney World in Florida were tracked by an unknown Apple AirTag that caused panic for the family.

Madison Gaston and her mother, Jennifer Gaston, discovered the presence of the unwanted AirTag when Madison received a notification that informed her that she was being tracked on their way back to their car. The notification said that Maddison had been tracked over the course of four hours, 7.09pm to 11.33pm, and showcased all of the locations she went across the park.

Notably, AirTag's have a feature that is designed to stop "unwarranted tracking", and that feature is alerting a nearby iPhone that the AirTag is nearby/with them. Once Maddison and her mother arrived at their car, they looked for the AirTag on their person and inside the car. After failing to find the AirTag, the two locked their car doors and drove away. Maddison refreshed the tracking and saw that Apple's "helpful" tracking device remained in the parking lot where they were previously parked.