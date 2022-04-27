PlayStation teams will make PS Plus game demos, not developers

Sony is mandating that big games on PlayStation Plus Premium will need to have demos, but game devs don't have to make them.

Sony's new game demo policy won't interrupt developer's workloads, and will instead be automated by the PlayStation Store group.

Sony has announced a new mandate that all games on the PlayStation Store that cost more than $34 in wholesale pricing need to have a 2-hour game demo. This is a pretty tall order as there are thousands of games on Sony's storefront.

There's been lost of concern that this would overload game devs with extra work (unless, of course, they asked Sony to lower MSRP of their games on the store to get under the $34 threshold). Now sources tell Kotaku's Ethan Gach that game devs won't actually make the demos. Sony's PlayStation Store engineers will do the heavy lifting and create the 2-hour demos themselves.

The try-before-you-buy game demos are a big part of Sony's new higher-priced PlayStation Plus Premium and will be a significant quality-of-life improvement for subscribers. The PlayStation Store is made up of many long, engagement-driven AAA games that require lots of investment time. Game demos will give players the opportunity to jump right into the action and experience the game before making a purchase.