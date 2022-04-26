All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 512.29 WHQL drivers released

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 512.59 WHQL drivers are here: 3 x new G-SYNC Compatible displays + day one game support.

Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 10:35 PM CDT
NVIDIA has released its new GeForce Game Ready 512.59 WHQL drivers, which are Game Ready for Dune: Spice Wars, but as usual -- there's much more here.

The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 512.59 WHQL drivers offer supports for the latest updates to Chernobylite, which now offers ray tracing. JX3 Online has NVIDIA DLSS support now, which is supported inside of the new GeForce Game Ready 512.59 WHQL drivers, while the new drivers also offer support for the early access launch of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 512.59 WHQL drivers here (785MB download).

There's also a bunch of new games supported under GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings, which I've got listed below.

New Games Supported By GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings

  • Death Stranding: Director's Cut
  • Elex II
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • GRID Legends
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Martha Is Dead
  • The Planet Crafter
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
