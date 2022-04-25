All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China to build 'space defense system' to stop any unwanted visitors

China has announced plans to construct a 'space defense system' that is capable of protecting its spacecrafts and Earth.

Published Mon, Apr 25 2022 12:33 AM CDT
Chinese officials have revealed plans to construct a "space defense system" that will begin testing sometime in 2025.

In an interview with China Central Television, the deputy head of China's National Space Administration (CNSA), the equivalent of NASA in China, Wu Yanhua, revealed plans to construct a space defense system that would be able to monitor space for any potentially dangerous asteroid and redirect it if it was on a collision course with Earth.

Furthermore, Wu revealed that the system would include both ground and space-based components and potentially have the capabilities of protecting spacecrafts, per Reuters. Notably, the space defense system would be able to catalog all asteroids and be able to determine the likelihood of their orbits crossing over with Earth in the distant future through the use of calculated computer simulations. The Global Times reports that the project hasn't reached full approval as it requires "coordination of multiple departments."

China's new plan for a space/ground-based defense system, purportedly designed primarily for asteroid deflection, sound extremely similar to NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which included the space agency launching a small spacecraft at an asteroid to see if it's possible to alter its orbit.

NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

