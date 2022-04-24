Halo Infinite season 2's calendar is missing, so we made one

Halo Infinite's new Season 2 Lone Wolves multiplayer will also last 6 months, and fans aren't happy with the content offered.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer season 2 content will last six months just like season 1.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

343 Industries just released a new Halo Infinite roadmap...but fans aren't so happy with the updates. It turns out Infinite's season 2 Lone Wolves multiplayer content will last 6 months, stretching from May to November 2022. That's a long time compared to Warzone's 3-month seasons.

Halo gamers seem to be disappointed by two things: The length of the season, and the content offered. Halo's audience also makes a really good point about Modern Warfare II and Starfield significantly impacting Halo Infinite's playerbase. While it's likely that Infinite players will return to sample Season 2, retention (and subsequent monetization) may prove difficult as players move on other other titles.

Here's a quick roadmap:

Season 2 Lone Wolves includes two "narrative events", a 100-tier battle pass with a free armor core and enough credit unlocks to make the pass "free", two new maps including Catalyst (arena) and Breaker (Big Team Battle), and three new modes: King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing.

Here are some comments from the Halo subreddit: