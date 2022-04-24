All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo Infinite season 2's calendar is missing, so we made one

Halo Infinite's new Season 2 Lone Wolves multiplayer will also last 6 months, and fans aren't happy with the content offered.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Apr 24 2022 1:24 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite's multiplayer season 2 content will last six months just like season 1.

Halo Infinite season 2's calendar is missing, so we made one 788 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

343 Industries just released a new Halo Infinite roadmap...but fans aren't so happy with the updates. It turns out Infinite's season 2 Lone Wolves multiplayer content will last 6 months, stretching from May to November 2022. That's a long time compared to Warzone's 3-month seasons.

Halo gamers seem to be disappointed by two things: The length of the season, and the content offered. Halo's audience also makes a really good point about Modern Warfare II and Starfield significantly impacting Halo Infinite's playerbase. While it's likely that Infinite players will return to sample Season 2, retention (and subsequent monetization) may prove difficult as players move on other other titles.

Here's a quick roadmap:

Halo Infinite season 2's calendar is missing, so we made one 789 | TweakTown.com

Season 2 Lone Wolves includes two "narrative events", a 100-tier battle pass with a free armor core and enough credit unlocks to make the pass "free", two new maps including Catalyst (arena) and Breaker (Big Team Battle), and three new modes: King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing.

Halo Infinite season 2's calendar is missing, so we made one 990 | TweakTown.com

Here are some comments from the Halo subreddit:

  • "I legitimately can't believe they went for another 6 month season..."
  • "New season 3 days before starfield release. Who the hell is going to be playing halo then. 343 Killed halo"
  • "Starfield, Modern Warfare 2, and possibly God of War. Halo won't be on my radar then."
  • "Nearly a year after launch and we'll have ONE new arena map. What the fuck is happening."
  • "Being a halo fan is rough"
  • "Extend s2 to make forge seem like it is closer than it actually is."
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$37.32$34.99$49.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/24/2022 at 1:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:halowaypoint.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.