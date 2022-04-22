All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bobby Digital invading your citadel: Wu-Tang Clan slices onto Fortnite

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan is the latest Fortnite crossover, bringing new outfits, a new dance, emoticons, items, and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Apr 22 2022 10:21 AM CDT
Old-school lyrical assassins Wu-Tang Clan are bringing Shaolin style to Fortnite.

Bobby Digital invading your citadel: Wu-Tang Clan slices onto Fortnite 5 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Fortnite's latest crossover is a pretty big surprise. The legendary Wu-Tang Clan is coming to Fortnite with new skins, emotes, weapons, sprays, banners--the works. The new Wu Wear collection drops April 23, 2022 at 8PM EST.

Bobby Digital invading your citadel: Wu-Tang Clan slices onto Fortnite 1 | TweakTown.comBobby Digital invading your citadel: Wu-Tang Clan slices onto Fortnite 2 | TweakTown.com
Bobby Digital invading your citadel: Wu-Tang Clan slices onto Fortnite 3 | TweakTown.comBobby Digital invading your citadel: Wu-Tang Clan slices onto Fortnite 4 | TweakTown.com

The Wu Wear Bundle (pricing not announced) includes the Throwback BG Outfit (+ WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling) and B.R.I.T.E. Outfit (+ Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling) alongside the Wu--Tang Hands Emoticon and Wu-Tang Style Loading Screen, which looks absolutely epic.

Sadly the famous Wu-Tang dance won't be included in Fortnite. Gamers will instead get the Wu-Tang Forever dance, a stylized side-to-side rock with the signature Wu-Tang hand signal.

Here's an interesting tidbit from PR:

The Back Bling is reactive to music (AKA any music you come across in the game will mean the Back Bling will react and change in appearance), and the Pickaxe is reactive to hits ('hits' being anything you hit with your Pickaxe)

Here's what RZA aka Bobby Digital said about the promo: "Fortnite has been in my household for years. It's been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go-to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational 'drip' of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wu-Tang could be Fortangerous...."

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

