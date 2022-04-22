Bobby Digital invading your citadel: Wu-Tang Clan slices onto Fortnite

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan is the latest Fortnite crossover, bringing new outfits, a new dance, emoticons, items, and more.

Old-school lyrical assassins Wu-Tang Clan are bringing Shaolin style to Fortnite.

Fortnite's latest crossover is a pretty big surprise. The legendary Wu-Tang Clan is coming to Fortnite with new skins, emotes, weapons, sprays, banners--the works. The new Wu Wear collection drops April 23, 2022 at 8PM EST.

The Wu Wear Bundle (pricing not announced) includes the Throwback BG Outfit (+ WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling) and B.R.I.T.E. Outfit (+ Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling) alongside the Wu--Tang Hands Emoticon and Wu-Tang Style Loading Screen, which looks absolutely epic.

Sadly the famous Wu-Tang dance won't be included in Fortnite. Gamers will instead get the Wu-Tang Forever dance, a stylized side-to-side rock with the signature Wu-Tang hand signal.

Here's an interesting tidbit from PR:

The Back Bling is reactive to music (AKA any music you come across in the game will mean the Back Bling will react and change in appearance), and the Pickaxe is reactive to hits ('hits' being anything you hit with your Pickaxe)

Here's what RZA aka Bobby Digital said about the promo: "Fortnite has been in my household for years. It's been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go-to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational 'drip' of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wu-Tang could be Fortangerous...."