All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Taliban orders ban on PUBG, TikTok after leading Afghani youth astray

The Taliban has ordered the ban of video-sharing app TikTok and battle royale giant PUBG for 'leading Afghanistan's youth astray'

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 21 2022 9:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Taliban is busy... well, ordering a ban on video-sharing giant TikTok and battle royale smash-hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The reason? TikTok and PUBG have "made the young generation go astray". After securing Afghanistan last year, the Taliban have been making swift changes across the country. Deputy spokesman of Afghanistan Inamullah Samangani tweeted that both PUBG and TikTok had been blocked in Afghanistan as the apps "mislead the younger generation" and "publishes immortal material and programs".

US troops pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021, which saw the Taliban seizing every major city across Afghanistan and renaming the country to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

In the tweet, Samangani's translated tweet reads: "The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is required to block PUBG games and an application called TickTock, which misleads the younger generation. Likewise, prevent as much as possible the publication of a channel that publishes immoral material and programs".

Taliban orders ban on PUBG, TikTok after leading Afghani youth astray 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.36
$56.41$53.86$57.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2022 at 8:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:insiderpaper.com, editortimes.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.