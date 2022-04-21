Taliban orders ban on PUBG, TikTok after leading Afghani youth astray

The Taliban has ordered the ban of video-sharing app TikTok and battle royale giant PUBG for 'leading Afghanistan's youth astray'

The Taliban is busy... well, ordering a ban on video-sharing giant TikTok and battle royale smash-hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The reason? TikTok and PUBG have "made the young generation go astray". After securing Afghanistan last year, the Taliban have been making swift changes across the country. Deputy spokesman of Afghanistan Inamullah Samangani tweeted that both PUBG and TikTok had been blocked in Afghanistan as the apps "mislead the younger generation" and "publishes immortal material and programs".

US troops pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021, which saw the Taliban seizing every major city across Afghanistan and renaming the country to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

In the tweet, Samangani's translated tweet reads: "The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is required to block PUBG games and an application called TickTock, which misleads the younger generation. Likewise, prevent as much as possible the publication of a channel that publishes immoral material and programs".