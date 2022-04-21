Some of the best NES games of all time are coming to Switch Online

According to the latest leaks, some of the best NES games of all time are coming to Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

The new Switch Online NES games have leaked out, and they include some of the best games on the old-school system.

Dataminers have uncovered new games that are coming to Nintendo's premium Switch Online subscription. The list includes heavy-hitting NES games like Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Mega Man 1-6, and Tetris. Other titles like Pac Man, Galaga, Lode Runner and Kung Fu are also on the list.

According to Twitter user orcastraw, the build date of the collection is from 2019 and there's no guarantee that some games will make the final cut. A portion of the titles are placeholders and don't have finalized information. There's also no indication when (or if) the games will be released onto the service.

Nintendo has steadily filled out the Switch Online's NES collection which now includes over 60 classic games and has provided Nintendo with millions in supplemental revenues.