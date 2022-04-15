All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs are 'Restocked & Reloaded*

NVIDIA has invisibly launched a new 'Restocked & Reloaded' campaign, says its GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs are 'now available'.

Published Fri, Apr 15 2022 8:01 PM CDT
NVIDIA has launched a silent global campaign for its GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, where it has announced that supplies have been "Restocked & Reloaded".

You should see that multiple AIB partners and retailers have received new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPU shipments, with some cards available at MSRP... while other have received discounts. This feels weird though, as the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs have been out for 18 months now... and in stock... just super-expensive and harder to find. Now, a new launch campaign months before Ada Lovelace...

NVIDIA explains: "GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards are now available! Get the ultimate play with immersive ray tracing, a huge AI performance boost with NVIDIA DLSS, game-winning responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex, and AI-powered voice & video with NVIDIA Broadcast. Check back here, or directly with our partners, for great new options".

NVIDIA has an official website to explain it all, with the "featured" graphics cards including the newly-launched GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060, and the GeForce RTX 3050.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

