Master Chief Collection more players than Halo Infinite for 48 hours

Thanks to a big new update, Halo Master Chief Collection has been more popular on Steam than Halo Infinite for two days in a row.

Gamers are flocking to the old-school Halo collection as they wait for new Infinite content. Thanks to a new substantial update that added Floodfight, Halo 2 custom games to the customs browser, and new modding tools, Halo: The Master Chief Collection's playerbase has surged.

In fact, Halo MCC has had more players on Steam than Halo Infinite for 48 hours in a row. Gamers do want to play Halo, and they're jumping back into classic games to relive nostalgic multiplayer memories across the six-game collection and check out the new update.

Halo MCC

April 12 - 8,279

April 13 - 9,211

April 14 - 9,123

Halo Infinite

April 12 - 8,408

April 13 - 8,169

April 14 - 7,842

Although Infinite's numbers have dropped 95% since its all-time peak shortly after launch, this trend bodes very well for 343i's new game. Gamers will indeed return to Halo Infinite once new content drops...but the age-old question remains: Can Infinite keep players interested once they've digested season 2?

One thing's for sure. Halo Infinite needs forge, customs, and a custom games browser as quickly as possible.