Master Chief Collection more players than Halo Infinite for 48 hours

Thanks to a big new update, Halo Master Chief Collection has been more popular on Steam than Halo Infinite for two days in a row.

Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 10:31 AM CDT
Master Chief Collection has beaten Halo Infinite's player counts for two days running.

Gamers are flocking to the old-school Halo collection as they wait for new Infinite content. Thanks to a new substantial update that added Floodfight, Halo 2 custom games to the customs browser, and new modding tools, Halo: The Master Chief Collection's playerbase has surged.

In fact, Halo MCC has had more players on Steam than Halo Infinite for 48 hours in a row. Gamers do want to play Halo, and they're jumping back into classic games to relive nostalgic multiplayer memories across the six-game collection and check out the new update.

Halo MCC

  • April 12 - 8,279
  • April 13 - 9,211
  • April 14 - 9,123

Halo Infinite

  • April 12 - 8,408
  • April 13 - 8,169
  • April 14 - 7,842

Although Infinite's numbers have dropped 95% since its all-time peak shortly after launch, this trend bodes very well for 343i's new game. Gamers will indeed return to Halo Infinite once new content drops...but the age-old question remains: Can Infinite keep players interested once they've digested season 2?

One thing's for sure. Halo Infinite needs forge, customs, and a custom games browser as quickly as possible.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

