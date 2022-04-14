All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
'Magic' compound rewires the brains of people with depression

Clinical trials have observed increased global integration in the brain correlated with fewer depressive symptoms with psilocybin.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 4:43 AM CDT
A study on the depression treatment titled "Increased global integration in the brain after psilocybin therapy for depression" has been published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Recent clinical trials have used psilocybin, a psychoactive compound found in so-called "magic mushrooms," to treat depression by boosting connectivity between different brain regions. The study involved 59 people, of which 16 people participated in one clinical trial, and the remaining 43 participated in another.

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans showed increased blood flow between different areas and increasing brain network integration, which were correlated with long-term improvements in depressive symptoms, even in patients with treatment-resistant depression.

First author Richard Daws said that "psilocybin's antidepressant effect works via a different mechanism to the way that sort of conventional antidepressants work," likely by working serotonin 2A receptors. These receptors are associated with high-level cognitive functions such as introspection and executive functioning, but more research will be needed to understand psilocybin's mechanism of action in treating depression.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

