Razer & Lambda Tensorbook create laptop dedicated to machine learning

The new Razer + Lambda Tensorbook has been specifically designed to be the most powerful laptop in the world for deep learning.

Lambda has teamed with Razer on its beasty new Lambda Tensorbook, which is reportedly the world's most powerful laptop ever made... for deep learning.

Inside, you've got some hefty mobile hardware with Linux and Lambda's deep learning software. There's also the Lambda GPU Cloud installed which gives engineers the required software tools and compute performance they need to develop, train, and sample deep learning models in-house.

As for Lambda, the company has been at the forefront of deep learning infrastructure, building deep learning systems for the world's largest R&D teams. The research and development teams across the world tap Lambda's GPU clusters, servers, workstations, and cloud instances to train their neural networks for things like cancer detection, autonomous aircraft, drug discovery, self-driving cars, and so much more.

Stephen Balaban, CEO and co-founder, Lambda said: "Most ML engineers don't have a dedicated GPU laptop, which forces them to use shared resources on a remote machine, slowing down their development cycle. When you're stuck SSHing into a remote server, you don't have any of your local data or code and even have a hard time demoing your model to colleagues. The Razer x Lambda Tensorbook solves this. It's pre-installed with PyTorch and TensorFlow and lets you quickly train and demo your models: all from a local GUI interface. No more SSH!"

Travis Furst, Head of Razer's Laptop Division added: "Razer's experience in developing high-performance products for both gamers and creators has been a crucial building block for the Lambda Tensorbook, a deep learning system for engineers," "The shared customer obsession is what drove us to collaborate with Lambda in developing this powerful, specialized device. We can't wait to see the amazing breakthroughs that will be made by engineers and researchers while using a Tensorbook".

Hardware:

15.6" 2560x1440 165Hz display

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 16GB VRAM

Intel i7-11800 Processor (8 cores, 2.3GHz to 4.6GHz)

64GB DDR4 memory

2 TB SSD storage

Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1 ports

Slim 4.4 lb aluminum unibody chassis

1080p webcam

Software:

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS (Microsoft Windows dual boot optional)

Lambda Stack with PyTorch, TensorFlow, CUDA, cuDNN, and NVIDIA Drivers

One year of Lambda engineering support

The new Razer Lambda Tensorbook starts from $3499.