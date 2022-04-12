All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MIT scientists have managed to reverse hearing loss with new treatment

MIT scientists helped found the biotechnology company Frequency Therapeutics, which has had success reversing hearing loss.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 8:01 AM CDT
Frequency Therapeutics, the biotechnology company responsible for the new treatment, was founded in part by scientists from MIT.

MIT scientists have managed to reverse hearing loss with new treatment 01 | TweakTown.com

The company's approach uses regenerative therapy rather than hearing aids or implants to return hearing to those with hearing loss. Frequency has designed a drug candidate that can be injected into the ear to regenerate progenitor cells within the cochlea, which are cells that come from stem cells and are used to create the hair cells that enable hearing.

"I wouldn't be surprised if in 10 or 15 years, because of the resources being put into this space and the incredible science being done, we can get to the point where [reversing hearing loss] would be similar to Lasik surgery, where you're in and out in an hour or two and you can completely restore your vision. I think we'll see the same thing for hearing loss," said co-founder Jeff Karp.

The clinical trials the company has conducted thus far have improved participants' speech perception; their ability to recognize words and understand speech. The first clinical study resulted in statistically significant improvements from only a single injection in some participants, in some cases lasting nearly two years. Three separate clinical studies have resulted in meaningful improvements in over 200 patients.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, scitechdaily.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

