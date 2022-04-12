All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

New measurements threaten to upend the Standard Model of physics

The W boson, one of the elementary particles of the Standard Model, has been determined to be more massive than first predicted.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 7:36 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on the new measurement titled "High-precision measurement of the W boson mass with the CDF II detector" has been published in the journal Science.

New measurements threaten to upend the Standard Model of physics 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The W boson is an elementary particle, a fundamental building block of all matter in the universe, which governs the weak force, one of four fundamental forces in nature (the others being the strong force, the electromagnetic force, and the gravitational force). The Standard Model of particle physics describes these elementary particles, but new experiments have shown the mass of the W boson is significantly greater than previously thought.

"If this is real, and not some systematic bias or misunderstanding of how to do the calculations, then it's a huge deal because it would mean there's a new fundamental ingredient to our universe that we haven't discovered before," said Harry Cliff, a particle physicist at Cambridge University who works at the Large Hadron Collider.

Data from four million W boson candidates found during experiments with the Tevatron particle accelerator were analyzed by over 400 scientists for more than a decade since the Tevatron stopped operating in 2011. They determined the W boson's mass with a precision of 0.01 percent, double the precision of previous efforts. Their results show the mass of the W boson differs from the mass predicted by the Standard Model by seven standard deviations.

"But if you're going to say something as big as we've broken the Standard Model of particle physics, and there's new particles out there to discover, to convince people of that you probably need more than one measurement from more than one experiment," Cliff continued.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Introduction to the Standard Model and Beyond: Quantum Field Theory

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$62.00
$62.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/12/2022 at 7:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sciencealert.com, phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.