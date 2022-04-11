All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite is nearly 4x as popular as Battlefield 2042 right now

Battlefield 2042's numbers are in a really bad place right now on Steam as playerbase counts dip below 1,000 players today.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Apr 11 2022 2:56 PM CDT
Battlefield 2042's numbers are in a really bad place right on Steam and have dropped to their lowest point since launch.

Following significant controversy, lack of content, and tons of glitches, it seems PC gamers are moving on from Battlefield 2042. EA's latest online-only shooter has dipped below 1,000 players today on Steam--it's lowest since launch--but has somewhat stabilized in the rough 1,700 player mark.

Halo Infinite is nearly 4x as popular as Battlefield 2042 right now 6542 | TweakTown.com

It's worth noting that Battlefield 2042 has lost over 98% of its Steam players since launch; the game had 105,397 players upon release and currently has 1,733 players.

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite is beating Battlefield 2042 handily. 343i's latest game has likewise been embroiled with controversy but nonetheless has a healthier playerbase no doubt due to the free-to-play multiplayer access on Steam. At the time of writing, Halo Infinite currently has about 5,200 players with a 8,600 24-hour peak.

DICE and EA revealed a new Battlefield 2042 content roadmap last month that detailed upcoming updates and changes deployed to the game, but the playerbase is still anxious and in need of content. Last year EA hired Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto to lead a new Seattle-based studio that will work on Battlefield content.

NEWS SOURCES:steamdb.info, steamdb.info

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

