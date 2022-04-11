Halo Infinite is nearly 4x as popular as Battlefield 2042 right now

Battlefield 2042's numbers are in a really bad place right now on Steam as playerbase counts dip below 1,000 players today.

Following significant controversy, lack of content, and tons of glitches, it seems PC gamers are moving on from Battlefield 2042. EA's latest online-only shooter has dipped below 1,000 players today on Steam--it's lowest since launch--but has somewhat stabilized in the rough 1,700 player mark.

It's worth noting that Battlefield 2042 has lost over 98% of its Steam players since launch; the game had 105,397 players upon release and currently has 1,733 players.

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite is beating Battlefield 2042 handily. 343i's latest game has likewise been embroiled with controversy but nonetheless has a healthier playerbase no doubt due to the free-to-play multiplayer access on Steam. At the time of writing, Halo Infinite currently has about 5,200 players with a 8,600 24-hour peak.

DICE and EA revealed a new Battlefield 2042 content roadmap last month that detailed upcoming updates and changes deployed to the game, but the playerbase is still anxious and in need of content. Last year EA hired Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto to lead a new Seattle-based studio that will work on Battlefield content.