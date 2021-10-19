All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo creator Marcus Lehto to lead new EA studio in Seattle

Halo and Master Chief co-creator Marcus Lehto will lead a new studio for Electronic Arts based in Seattle working on FPS games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 19 2021 11:43 AM CDT
Marcus Lehto helped make one of the most iconic shooters in the history of gaming. Now he's opening a new studio for Electronic Arts.

Halo creator Marcus Lehto to lead new EA studio in Seattle 23 | TweakTown.com

Halo veteran Marcus Lehto today announced he will serve as game director for a new EA studio based in Seattle. Lehto says the studio will focus on what he does best--first-person shooters--and may possibly be set in a new franchise or IP. Electronic Arts CEO has said in the past that new IP is currently in incubation and development stages, however EA has two billion-dollar hits with Battlefield and Apex Legends.

Lehto has worked on every single Halo game leading up to Reach and has been an invaluable force in shaping the franchise's legacy. More recently, Lehto opened up a studio V1 Interactive which shipped the failed service game Disintegration.

We may hear more about the studio and its plans during Electronic Arts' Q2 earnings call on November 3, 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

