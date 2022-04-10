SEGA's new games could take Twitch Plays concept to the next level

SEGA's new innovative Super Games could include experiences that uniquely merge viewership and play similar to Twitch Plays.

SEGA is currently at a turning point. The company is creating what it calls Super Games, which are big innovative live titles centered around online gaming, engagement, and interactivity. In a recent internal company interview, SEGA management says it is currently experimenting with new ways to allow viewers to "intervene in the game," not unlike Twitch Plays.

"In fact, efforts that could be part of Super Game have already started for titles that are already in operation. For example, in terms of watching the game mentioned earlier, it's a system that allows viewers to intervene in the game. We are experimenting with new experience possibilities to broaden the range of players," SEGA general manager Katsuya Hisai said.

Twitch Plays uses autonomous games where viewers enter commands to control player input.

SEGA executive vice president Shuji Utsumi says that developers want to subvert the normal expectations of what typical games can deliver.

"We are developing multiple titles within the framework of Super Game, and although it depends on each title, there is no doubt that it will become an interactive title that goes beyond the framework of conventional games. For example, in the past, people who played games were called gamers, but now watching games is a culture, and those people may be called gamers anymore. "I think there is great potential in the relationship between the people who play the game and the people who watch it. With that possibility in mind, I am thinking of creating new entertainment."

SEGA wants to release its first Super Game by 2026, and expects to have a multiple Super Games on the market by 2030.

Super Games are defined as: