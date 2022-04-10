All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
First private astronaut crew make history, NASA announces a 'new era'

NASA has announced that the first entirely private crew has safely arrived at the International Space Station aboard Dragon.

Published Sun, Apr 10 2022 12:32 AM CDT
NASA has announced that the first fully private space tourism group has successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has been posting on its social media channels and its blog about the Axiom Mission 1, which features the first fully private space tourism mission that will take four individuals to the ISS. The four private astronauts are Michael Lopez-Alegria, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy. The four now-astronauts took SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the floating laboratory and opened the hatch doors to be greeted by the ISS crew at 10:13 AM EDT on April 9.

The space agency explains that the Ax1 mission marks the beginning of a new era of space exploration that will pave the way forward for the commercialization of low-Earth orbit and enable more people to participate in space missions. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that the Ax1 mission is "more proof of what has become increasingly clear: This is the golden era of commercial spaceflight."

The first private crew aboard the ISS will remain aboard the station for eight days where they will be conducting science, education, and commercial activities. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nasa.gov, nasa.gov, blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

