GPU market hit $51.8 billion in 2021, 50+ million GPUs shipped in 2021

There were over 50 million GPUs shipped in 2021, with the GPU market reaching $51.8 billion in value -- and soon enters Intel.

We have endured the entire of 2021 without seeing GPU prices at normal levels, and yet GPU shipments hit record levels.

In the latest research report from analyst firm Jon Peddie Research (JPR) we discover that AIB shipments skyrocketed in 2021 by 29.5% year-over-year, and up 3% quarter-to-quarter. JPR reports that the AIB market reached a huge $51.8 billion in 2021, with GPU shipments expected to continue to rise throughout 2022.

Dr. Jon Peddie, president of JPR said: "Intel is poised to enter the AIB market in 2022. It is unknown if the company will sell add-in-boards as AMD and NVIDIA do, or just offer chips. The company is entering the market at a high point and may be surprised when the hangover of COVID and crypto mining falls off. The big question most people are asking is how much market share will the company take?"