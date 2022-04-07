All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GPU market hit $51.8 billion in 2021, 50+ million GPUs shipped in 2021

There were over 50 million GPUs shipped in 2021, with the GPU market reaching $51.8 billion in value -- and soon enters Intel.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 7 2022 6:26 PM CDT
We have endured the entire of 2021 without seeing GPU prices at normal levels, and yet GPU shipments hit record levels.

In the latest research report from analyst firm Jon Peddie Research (JPR) we discover that AIB shipments skyrocketed in 2021 by 29.5% year-over-year, and up 3% quarter-to-quarter. JPR reports that the AIB market reached a huge $51.8 billion in 2021, with GPU shipments expected to continue to rise throughout 2022.

Dr. Jon Peddie, president of JPR said: "Intel is poised to enter the AIB market in 2022. It is unknown if the company will sell add-in-boards as AMD and NVIDIA do, or just offer chips. The company is entering the market at a high point and may be surprised when the hangover of COVID and crypto mining falls off. The big question most people are asking is how much market share will the company take?"

  • JPR found that AIB shipments during the quarter increased from the last quarter by 3%, which is well above the 10-year average of -2.8%.
  • Total AIB shipments increased by 29.5% this quarter from the same quarter last year to 13.1 million units and were up from 12.72 million units from the previous quarter.
  • AMD's quarter-to-quarter total desktop AIB unit shipments increased 12.4% and increased 35.7% from the same quarter last year.
  • NVIDIA's quarter-to-quarter unit shipments increased 0.5% and increased 27.7% from last year's Q4. NVIDIA continues to hold a dominant market share position at 77.2%.
  • AIB shipments from year-to-year increased by 29.5% compared to last year.
NEWS SOURCES:windowscentral.com, gfxspeak.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

