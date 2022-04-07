All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Powerful new AI creates realistic images from simple descriptions

OpenAI has developed the successor to its DALL-E 1 artificial intelligence network, DALL-E 2, which can create even better images.

Published Thu, Apr 7 2022 2:39 AM CDT
OpenAI has recently released the successor to its previous AI system, DALL-E 1.

The DALL-E 2 system is a generative adversarial network (GAN), which according to the OpenAI website, "can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language." Using short, simple descriptions, DALL-E 2 can create not just one but a variety of slightly different images that match the provided caption.

DALL-E 2 can also edit images to add or remove elements while taking the relevant shadows, reflections, and textures into account in photorealistic images. On the OpenAI website, a number of interactive elements demonstrate this function in action, as well as the AI's ability to illustrate numerous novel and bizarre concepts to produce rather excellent artworks.

Employees from OpenAI have used the tool to generate high-quality images that would be almost impossible to distinguish from real life were it not for the questionable believability of some of the image content.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, openai.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

