Powerful new AI creates realistic images from simple descriptions

OpenAI has developed the successor to its DALL-E 1 artificial intelligence network, DALL-E 2, which can create even better images.

OpenAI has recently released the successor to its previous AI system, DALL-E 1.

The DALL-E 2 system is a generative adversarial network (GAN), which according to the OpenAI website, "can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language." Using short, simple descriptions, DALL-E 2 can create not just one but a variety of slightly different images that match the provided caption.

DALL-E 2 can also edit images to add or remove elements while taking the relevant shadows, reflections, and textures into account in photorealistic images. On the OpenAI website, a number of interactive elements demonstrate this function in action, as well as the AI's ability to illustrate numerous novel and bizarre concepts to produce rather excellent artworks.

Employees from OpenAI have used the tool to generate high-quality images that would be almost impossible to distinguish from real life were it not for the questionable believability of some of the image content.