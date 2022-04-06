All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Seagate + Phison team for cheaper next-gen NVMe SSDs for enterprise

Seagate and Phison extend their partnership for next-gen premium business NVMe SSDs, dropping costs for enterprise users.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 6 2022 7:06 PM CDT
Seagate and Phison have been working closely on storage technology together since 2017, where the companies cooperated on Seagate's mainstream SATA SSD development.

Seagate + Phison team for cheaper next-gen NVMe SSDs for enterprise 01 | TweakTown.com

We've seen that partnership work through the last few years as Seagate pushed out its FireCuda-branded gaming NVMe SSDs , and then we have the world's first purpose-built NAS NVMe SSDs. So we've got mainstream SSD, gaming NVMe SSDs, NAS NVMe SSDs... and now Seagate and Phison are doubling down on that storage dominance.

The world seeks more capacity, higher speed, new technologies, and cheaper prices with their storage -- especially when it comes to the enterprise market -- with Seagate and Phison's extended partnership seeking to do just that... lower the cost for enterprise. The new SSDs will help companies keep the total cost ownership (TCO) by advanced storage density, lower power consumption, and increased performance.

Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of business and marketing, Seagate Technology said: "We integrated Seagate's 40-plus years of market-leading enterprise storage expertise with Phison's nimble ability to create highly customized SSDs to meet the ever-evolving needs of the enterprise storage market. Seagate is extremely excited to work with Pison on developing advanced SSD technology. Our selective focus allows us to serve the broad performance-driven enterprise SSD market while continuing our leadership in the specialized premium gaming segment".

Sebastien Jean, chief technical officer, Phison Electronics said: "Phison is proud to partner with Seagate to expand our enterprise SSD product line. Our leading in-house ASIC technology, coupled with engineering excellence, complements Seagate's deep industry knowledge. In a show of commitment to this partnership, in 2020 we opened a development center in Broomfield, Colorado. Together, we will deliver winning solutions for a wide range of applications including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Storage, and 5G edge computing".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

