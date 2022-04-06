$567,000 of NFTs stolen by photoshopping checkmarks onto JPGs

A user by the name of s27 was scammed out of two Bored Ape NFTs, the bubble gum ape and the matching mutant, valued at over $500k.

Yet another NFT scam has caused a user to lose over half a million dollars worth of NFTs.

A user going by the name s27 owned the two stolen Bored Ape NFTs originally, the bubble gum ape and the matching mutant version, valued at a combined $567,000. s27 fell victim to a scammer who pasted a small image of a checkmark over copies of otherwise legitimate NFTs and traded them with s27 on SwapKiwi.

"The scammer added these checkmarks to knock-off NFTs exclusively to make them appear legitimate on SwapKiwi. Furthermore, there's no immediately apparent way to click through to view the asset or the asset contract, making it unnecessarily burdensome to verify the assets," explained Twitter user Quit in a thread.

The SwapKiwi website places verified green checkmarks over the NFT images themselves to indicate they are part of a verified collection, which allowed the scammer to pass off the illegitimate NFTs as verified. Unfortunately, without an obvious way to confirm the NFTs' legitimacy, the user proceeded with the trade and transferred his NFTs out of his vault into the scammer's wallet for worthless pictures in return.