All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

US hid a secret mid-March high powered missile test from Russia

A US defense official has said that the United States has successfully tested a powerful missile and kept it a secret from Russia.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 5:12 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A US defense official has revealed that the US secretly tested a powerful hypersonic missile in mid-March and kept it a secret from Russia to avoid escalating tensions.

US hid a secret mid-March high powered missile test from Russia 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

US Air Force B-52 bomber.

According to a report from CNN, the defense officials familiar with the matter said that the US tested the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) from a B-52 bomber at a location on the West Coast of the US. The HAWC missile is designed to compress incoming air that is then mixed with hydrocarbon fuel and ignited. The ignited missile is then propelled forward at even greater speeds than it was already traveling, reaching up to five times the speed of sound (Mach 5).

The official close to the HAWC test was selective with the details given by only stating that the hypersonic missile reached about 65,000 feet in altitude and traveled some 300 miles. CNN notes that the lower-end of a hypersonic missile range is about 3,800 miles per hour, which means that 300 miles equate to less than 5 minutes of flight.

Additionally, the defense official said that at the time of the HAWC missile test President Biden was preparing to travel to NATO countries in Europe and believed that announcing the weapon test would only further worsen tensions between the US and Russia.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Half Moon T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2022 at 4:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.