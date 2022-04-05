All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
A haunting mass grave in Ukraine has been photographed from space

A US satellite company has captured a haunting image of a mass Ukrainian burial site located on the grounds of a church.

Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 2:03 AM CDT
A US satellite company has captured a haunting aerial image of a mass grave site in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

A haunting mass grave in Ukraine has been photographed from space 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Photographed on March 31.

The satellite images were captured by Maxar Technologies' WorldView-3 satellite, which has photographed several locations across Ukraine and even showed Russia's military advancement towards Kyiv. Now, the Worldview-3 satellite has been used to photograph on March 31, a newly created makeshift graveyard built on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints.

According to reports, the gravesite features a trench that stretches about 45 feet long, with local residents and the Kyiv Regional Police saying that around 150 people have been placed in the makeshift grave so far. However, the mayor of Bucha has said that the aforementioned number may be twice as high, as officials are struggling to get an accurate reading.

A haunting mass grave in Ukraine has been photographed from space 02 | TweakTown.com

Photographed on March 10 before the land was excavated.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

