The original DOOM has been ray traced, results are devilishly good

The DOOM you played in the 90s isn't matched against a ray traced version of the game, which looks damn good even in 2022.

Here's DOOM like you never thought possible back in the 90s when id Software exploded onto the scene with its game-changing first-person shooter... now with ray traving:

A modder who has also added ray-tracing through path tracing into games like Half-Life and Serious Sam: The First Encounter, has now injected ray tracing into the original DOOM and the results are surprising. It looks fantastic next to the original DOOM, giving it a totally new vibe while remaining the same DOOM we all know and love.

The side-by-side comparison is great, as it makes the ray-traced version of DOOM stand out from the original. We've already seen similar, with Quak II RTX released onto Steam and is fully ray-traced, including the 3 levels from the original shareware version of the game. But DOOM with ray tracing on its own is still impressive, as it doesn't have a team of developers behind it. Makes me want to go back through and replay DOOM with ray tracing enabled.