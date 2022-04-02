All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Scientists have discovered not one, but two speeds of sound on Mars

Perseverance has recorded the audio of its laser and the Ingenuity helicopter to find the speed of sound to be 240 to 250 m/s.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Apr 2 2022 3:22 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on the speeds of sound on Mars titled "In situ recording of Mars soundscape" has been published in the journal Nature.

The Perseverance rover on Mars has recorded over five hours of sound using its microphones after landing on Mars in February last year. Perseverance recorded sounds made by the flying Ingenuity helicopter that accompanies the rover and sounds from its laser that it uses to analyze the chemical composition of Martian rock samples.

The research team found that sound travels roughly 240 meters per second on Mars, compared to 340 meters per second on Earth. Mars is expected to have a slower speed of sound, as its atmosphere is about a hundred times thinner than Earth's, with carbon dioxide making up 95% of it compared to 0.04% carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere, which also results in sounds becoming roughly 20 decibels weaker.

The researchers also determined two speeds of sound, one for higher frequencies and one for lower frequencies. The speed of sound for the lower frequency of the Ingenuity helicopter's rotors was 240 meters per second, while the higher frequency of Perseverance's laser was determined to be 250 meters per second.

"On Earth, the sounds from an orchestra reach you at the same speed, whether they are low or high. But imagine on Mars, if you are a little far from the stage, there will be a big delay," said Sylvestre Maurice, the study's main author.

You can read more from the study here.

Scientists have discovered not one, but two speeds of sound on Mars 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Fascinations Metal Earth Mars Rover Perseverance Ingenuity Helicopter

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£27.75
£27.75£27.75£27.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/2/2022 at 3:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.