Massive jumbojet uses only cooking oil as fuel, flies for hours

An Airbus A380 has flown for three hours using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived from cooking oil and other fats.

An Airbus A380 jet dubbed MSN 1 made a three-hour flight beginning at Blagnac Airport in Toulouse, France, on March 25th. The plane is powered by a Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine fueled with 100% SAF. On March 29th, a second test take-off and landing was executed, marking the third Airbus aircraft to use 100% SAF in the last year.

Previously, Airbus flew its A350 aircraft in March 2021 using SAF and its A319neo single-aisle aircraft in October 2021. The A380 flown this March used 27 tons of unblended SAF sourced from the petroleum firm TotalEnergies, which comprised cooking oil and waste fats.