All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Massive jumbojet uses only cooking oil as fuel, flies for hours

An Airbus A380 has flown for three hours using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived from cooking oil and other fats.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 4:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The plane is powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which is typically derived from cooking oil or other waste fats.

Massive jumbojet uses only cooking oil as fuel, flies for hours 01 | TweakTown.com

An Airbus A380 jet dubbed MSN 1 made a three-hour flight beginning at Blagnac Airport in Toulouse, France, on March 25th. The plane is powered by a Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine fueled with 100% SAF. On March 29th, a second test take-off and landing was executed, marking the third Airbus aircraft to use 100% SAF in the last year.

Previously, Airbus flew its A350 aircraft in March 2021 using SAF and its A319neo single-aisle aircraft in October 2021. The A380 flown this March used 27 tons of unblended SAF sourced from the petroleum firm TotalEnergies, which comprised cooking oil and waste fats.

"Increasing the use of SAF remains a key pathway to achieving the industry's ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Key statistics outlined in the Waypoint 2050 report indicate that SAF could contribute between 53% and 71% of required carbon reductions," Airbus wrote in a statement.

Buy at Amazon

Amazon Brand - Happy Belly Canola Oil, 1 gallon (128 Fl Oz)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.61
$9.61--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 9:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, airbus.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.