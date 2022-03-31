Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger gets his own 8-bit game called Pixel Pat

Intel's new game 'Pixel Pat' is an 8-bit style game that is all about CEO Pat Gelsinger, who jumps around in a... bunny suit.

Intel is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its new CEO Pat Gelsinger, with the introduction of a very simple game called Pixel Pat. Check it out:

Pixel Pat is an old-school 8-bit style game that kinda acts like Super Mario, where you have simple jump mechanics and collect wafers while you're checking out Intel's new fabrication plant... as Pat Gelsinger. Pat can be upgraded, as he can jump into a... bunny suit... which makes him invincible. Follow the White Rabbit, Neo.

If you don't want to get hurt, avoid the bugs (get it) while you can collect light bulbs which educate you on Intel's various innovations and important milestones in their history. Pat has turned the Intel ship around pretty quickly in the last year, with Alder Lake launching in that time and now their new Arc GPUs finally launching, with 2022 looking sharp, 2023 and beyond will bring even more incredible things for Intel.

