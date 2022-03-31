All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger gets his own 8-bit game called Pixel Pat

Intel's new game 'Pixel Pat' is an 8-bit style game that is all about CEO Pat Gelsinger, who jumps around in a... bunny suit.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 11:30 PM CDT
Intel is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its new CEO Pat Gelsinger, with the introduction of a very simple game called Pixel Pat. Check it out:

Pixel Pat is an old-school 8-bit style game that kinda acts like Super Mario, where you have simple jump mechanics and collect wafers while you're checking out Intel's new fabrication plant... as Pat Gelsinger. Pat can be upgraded, as he can jump into a... bunny suit... which makes him invincible. Follow the White Rabbit, Neo.

If you don't want to get hurt, avoid the bugs (get it) while you can collect light bulbs which educate you on Intel's various innovations and important milestones in their history. Pat has turned the Intel ship around pretty quickly in the last year, with Alder Lake launching in that time and now their new Arc GPUs finally launching, with 2022 looking sharp, 2023 and beyond will bring even more incredible things for Intel.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger gets his own 8-bit game called Pixel Pat 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger gets his own 8-bit game called Pixel Pat 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, processorpioneers.intel.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

