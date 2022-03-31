E3 2022 officially cancelled, ESA to try for E3 2023 instead

E3 2022's all-digital event has been cancelled but the Entertainment Software Association wants to come back for a 2023 show.

E3 2022's all-digital event has been scrapped, and the ESA has sent out internal emails to business partners relaying the news.

While the E3 website says "see you next year" in reference to E3 2022, memos sent out to exhibitors tell a different story. According to info from Razer PR rep Will Powers, E3 2022's all-digital event have been cancelled and the show will skip 2022.

Then an ESA rep told IGN that it E3 will return for 2023 with an all-new format.

"We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. "We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will fill in the void left by E3 2022's absence. Shortly after the news broke, Keighley took advantage of the announcement and sent out updates and tweets on the Summer Game Fest that begins in June 2022.