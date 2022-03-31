All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

E3 2022 officially cancelled, ESA to try for E3 2023 instead

E3 2022's all-digital event has been cancelled but the Entertainment Software Association wants to come back for a 2023 show.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 5:59 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

E3 2022's all-digital event has been scrapped, and the ESA has sent out internal emails to business partners relaying the news.

E3 2022 officially cancelled, ESA to try for E3 2023 instead 3 | TweakTown.com

While the E3 website says "see you next year" in reference to E3 2022, memos sent out to exhibitors tell a different story. According to info from Razer PR rep Will Powers, E3 2022's all-digital event have been cancelled and the show will skip 2022.

Then an ESA rep told IGN that it E3 will return for 2023 with an all-new format.

"We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience.

"We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will fill in the void left by E3 2022's absence. Shortly after the news broke, Keighley took advantage of the announcement and sent out updates and tweets on the Summer Game Fest that begins in June 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 5:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.