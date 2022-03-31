All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Moon sample to go on auction very soon, potentially stolen from NASA

A sample from the moon gathered by Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 mission will be auctioned by Bonhams auction house on April 13.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 5:53 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Mar 31 2022 6:29 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The moon sample will be auctioned by the Bonhams auction house on April 13th.

The sample contains lunar dust collected by Neil Armstrong on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. The item is expected to sell for as much as $1.2 million and was described by the auction house as "the only example of verified Apollo 11 Moon dust that can be legally sold."

The bag of lunar dust was originally in NASA's possession until sometime before 2002, having lost track of it. By that time, Max Ary, co-founder of a space museum in Kansas, was in possession of it before he was convicted of selling stolen artifacts. The bag was then put up for sale for restitution in 2015 when now owner Nancy Lee Carlson bought it for only $995.

Carlson sent the bag to NASA for verification, who initially refused to return the sample as it belonged to "the American people," and should be on public display. Carlson sued NASA in 2016 for wrongful seizure of property, and NASA returned the bag to her after winning the court battle when it was ruled she was a "good faith purchaser."

Moon sample to go on auction very soon, potentially stolen from NASA 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Distressed Nasa Bug Logo T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 6:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.