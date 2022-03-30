Epic Games, Xbox donate $100 million in Fortnite VBucks to Ukraine

Epic Games and Microsoft have teamed up to raise an astronomical $100 million for Ukranian relief from Fortnite VBuck purchases.

Epic Games and Microsoft plan to donate over $100 million to worldwide humanitarian nonprofits to aid besieged Ukraine. On March 21, Epic Games announced it would donate 100% of all Fortnite proceeds to Ukrainian relief. Microsoft partnered with Epic to add 100% of Fortnite's Xbox revenues into the mix too. Just a day later, Fortnite players spent $36 million on in-game purchases, and in a week players had spent $70 million. Now nine days after the announcement, Epic and Microsoft reveal that players have raised an astronomical $100 million for Ukraine.

"As of today, we've raised $100 million USD together to support humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. In addition to UNICEF, the World Food Program, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and Direct Relief, we are now also collaborating with the World Central Kitchen," Epic Games said.

The donations come at a pivotal time in Fortnite's history as the battle royale introduces a new non-building mode alongside a brand new superhero-themed season.

Earlier we predicted that Fortnite would raise tens of millions of dollars based on the game's historical earnings figures. We didn't think it would ever raise this much this fast--which shows a strong resolute spirit of giving from players worldwide.