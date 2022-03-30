All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Epic Games, Xbox donate $100 million in Fortnite VBucks to Ukraine

Epic Games and Microsoft have teamed up to raise an astronomical $100 million for Ukranian relief from Fortnite VBuck purchases.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Mar 30 2022 3:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In just 9 days, Epic Games, Microsoft, and gamers have raised $100 million in Ukrainian relief donations from Fortnite VBuck purchases.

Epic Games, Xbox donate 0 million in Fortnite VBucks to Ukraine 75 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Epic Games and Microsoft plan to donate over $100 million to worldwide humanitarian nonprofits to aid besieged Ukraine. On March 21, Epic Games announced it would donate 100% of all Fortnite proceeds to Ukrainian relief. Microsoft partnered with Epic to add 100% of Fortnite's Xbox revenues into the mix too. Just a day later, Fortnite players spent $36 million on in-game purchases, and in a week players had spent $70 million. Now nine days after the announcement, Epic and Microsoft reveal that players have raised an astronomical $100 million for Ukraine.

Epic Games, Xbox donate $100 million in Fortnite VBucks to Ukraine 76 | TweakTown.com

"As of today, we've raised $100 million USD together to support humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. In addition to UNICEF, the World Food Program, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and Direct Relief, we are now also collaborating with the World Central Kitchen," Epic Games said.

The donations come at a pivotal time in Fortnite's history as the battle royale introduces a new non-building mode alongside a brand new superhero-themed season.

Earlier we predicted that Fortnite would raise tens of millions of dollars based on the game's historical earnings figures. We didn't think it would ever raise this much this fast--which shows a strong resolute spirit of giving from players worldwide.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/30/2022 at 3:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.