Riot Games has raised $5.4 million for Ukrainian relief

Riot Games has raised $5.4 million for Ukrainian relief efforts from in-game purchases in Valorant, Legends of Runterra, and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Mar 30 2022 2:56 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Mar 30 2022 3:32 PM CDT
Riot Games today announced that it has raised $5.4 million in funding to help Ukrainian relief efforts in Eastern Europe.

Riot joins major games-makers in donating multiple millions of dollars to aid Ukraine. The company has donated 100% of all proceeds (revenues minus publisher feeds/cuts) from various in-game purchases in games like Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift across a week's time. Riot also released a special Bee skin in League of Legends to help raise funds. In total, Riot has will donate $5.4 million

The games industry has now raised nearly $150 million for Ukraine, led by huge numbers from Epic Games ($100 million), Humble ($20.7 million), the Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine ($6.3 million), and Riot takes fifth place with its $5.4 million donation.

Riot is donating the proceeds equally across three nonprofits:

  • International Medical Corps - $1.8 million
  • Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders - $1.8 million
  • International Committee of the Red Cross - $1.8 million
