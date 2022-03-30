Riot Games has raised $5.4 million for Ukrainian relief
Riot Games has raised $5.4 million for Ukrainian relief efforts from in-game purchases in Valorant, Legends of Runterra, and more.
Riot joins major games-makers in donating multiple millions of dollars to aid Ukraine. The company has donated 100% of all proceeds (revenues minus publisher feeds/cuts) from various in-game purchases in games like Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift across a week's time. Riot also released a special Bee skin in League of Legends to help raise funds. In total, Riot has will donate $5.4 million
The games industry has now raised nearly $150 million for Ukraine, led by huge numbers from Epic Games ($100 million), Humble ($20.7 million), the Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine ($6.3 million), and Riot takes fifth place with its $5.4 million donation.
Riot is donating the proceeds equally across three nonprofits:
- International Medical Corps - $1.8 million
- Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders - $1.8 million
- International Committee of the Red Cross - $1.8 million
