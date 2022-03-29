All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulkan, Neptune unleashed

COLORFUL unveils its new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPUs: Vulcan and Neptune GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards use up to 510W of power.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 29 2022 11:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

COLORFUL has just unleashed a trio of new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, with the new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan and iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune both capable of taking up to 510W of power.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulkan, Neptune unleashed 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The new flagship COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan rocks an LCD display on top, with a 480 x 128 resolution and can show real-time monitoring of your GPU and GDDR6X temperatures, custom GIFs, and images. You can use the 2-in-1 cable to connect the display to the card's interface, uploading to a customized display.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102 GPU is pushed up to 1860MHz boost GPU clock, while the "One-Key OC" mode (the physical OC button on the back of the card) will push the GPU boost up to 1920MHz. I'm sure it'll sit somewhere around 2000MHz or so, overclockable up to 2050-2100MHz. But, with all that OC means the power numbers drive up: 480W default, 510W with OC... all over the single 16-pin PCIe power connector (which sprawls out to 3 x 8-pin connectors, like the other custom RTX 3090 Ti cards).

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulkan, Neptune unleashed 02 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulkan, Neptune unleashed 03 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan Key Features

  • iGame Display: The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan sports a LCD display on the side with a 480 x 128 pixel resolution. Using the iGame Center app, users can personalize the display to show real-time system monitoring or custom GIFs or images. Use the 2-in-1 cable to connect the display to the card's interface and to upload a customized display.
  • Vulcan Support Frame: The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.
  • Hollow Back Panel: The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan adopts a hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heat sink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.
  • Dynamic RGB Lighting: The graphics card features dynamic RGB lighting on the Vulcan triangle logo, cooling fans, and metallic shroud. All RGB elements are customizable and support synchronization using the iGame Center app.
COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulkan, Neptune unleashed 04 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL also has the much smaller iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune which uses liquid cooling technology through an AIO cooler -- just like the ASUS ROG Strix LC RTX 3090 Ti and EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid -- with an interesting style and up to 510W of power.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulkan, Neptune unleashed 05 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulkan, Neptune unleashed 06 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 Ti Neptune Key Features

  • Compact: iGame GeForce™ RTX 3090 Ti Neptune uses an improved water block making it shorter than the RTX 3090 Neptune. At 258mm in length, the RTX 3090 Ti Neptune is a compact powerhouse with superb cooling to deliver extreme performance.
  • Liquid Cooling: The iGame GeForce™ RTX 3090 Ti Neptune is fitted in a full-cover water block that provides cooling to the GPU, VRAM, and Mosfets as the coolant passes through these critical components. The cooler uses a 240mm radiator with high-performance 120mm cooling fans for fast heat dissipation.
  • 360° Rotatable Fittings: The Neptune is fitted with 360° rotatable fittings for easy installation and to support all graphics card mounting orientations.
  • Dynamic RGB Lighting: The graphics card features dynamic RGB lighting on the Marine Eye, side iGame logo, and 120mm RGB cooling fans. All RGB elements are customizable and support synchronization using the iGame Center app.
Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.99
$699.99$749.99$749.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/29/2022 at 11:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.