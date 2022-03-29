COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulkan, Neptune unleashed

COLORFUL unveils its new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPUs: Vulcan and Neptune GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards use up to 510W of power.

COLORFUL has just unleashed a trio of new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, with the new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan and iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune both capable of taking up to 510W of power.

The new flagship COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan rocks an LCD display on top, with a 480 x 128 resolution and can show real-time monitoring of your GPU and GDDR6X temperatures, custom GIFs, and images. You can use the 2-in-1 cable to connect the display to the card's interface, uploading to a customized display.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102 GPU is pushed up to 1860MHz boost GPU clock, while the "One-Key OC" mode (the physical OC button on the back of the card) will push the GPU boost up to 1920MHz. I'm sure it'll sit somewhere around 2000MHz or so, overclockable up to 2050-2100MHz. But, with all that OC means the power numbers drive up: 480W default, 510W with OC... all over the single 16-pin PCIe power connector (which sprawls out to 3 x 8-pin connectors, like the other custom RTX 3090 Ti cards).

COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan Key Features

iGame Display : The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan sports a LCD display on the side with a 480 x 128 pixel resolution. Using the iGame Center app, users can personalize the display to show real-time system monitoring or custom GIFs or images. Use the 2-in-1 cable to connect the display to the card's interface and to upload a customized display.

Vulcan Support Frame : The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.

Hollow Back Panel : The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan adopts a hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heat sink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

Dynamic RGB Lighting: The graphics card features dynamic RGB lighting on the Vulcan triangle logo, cooling fans, and metallic shroud. All RGB elements are customizable and support synchronization using the iGame Center app.

COLORFUL also has the much smaller iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune which uses liquid cooling technology through an AIO cooler -- just like the ASUS ROG Strix LC RTX 3090 Ti and EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid -- with an interesting style and up to 510W of power.

COLORFUL iGame RTX 3090 Ti Neptune Key Features